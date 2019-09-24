COOKE, Allen John 94, of Seminole, FL, passed away on May 4, 2019. He was prede- ceased by his parents, Allen and Anna Cooke; and he is survived by his wife of 35 years, Rosalind Cooke; and his sister, Barbara Dellar (Lenard) of Quebec, Canada. Al served in The Royal Canadian Navy in WW2. He was also Commodore for many years in the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Al loved sailing and did so for many years. Al is survived by his five children; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of Life on September 27, 2019 at 5 pm at 12060 74th Ave. N, Seminole, FL 33772.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 24, 2019