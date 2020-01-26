Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen CRABTREE. View Sign Service Information Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home 549 Lincoln Avenue Saugus , MA 01906 (781)-233-0300 Send Flowers Obituary

CRABTREE, Allen F. "Snooky" of Saugus, MA and Pinellas Park, FL, died January 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Donna (Fuller) Crabtree with whom he shared 32 years of marriage and the late Jean (Rooney) Crabtree. He was the loving father of Allen Crabtree and his wife, Jill of Texas, Scott Crabtree and his wife, Christina of Saugus, and John DiMente and his wife, Pamela of Billerica; stepfather of Scott MacLeod and his wife, Kim of Virginia; dear brother of Beatrice Meader of Saugus and the late Edward Crabtree; cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He leaves special friends from high school, Dona and Danny, Ed and Robbie, Judy and Joe of Massachusetts, new friends in Florida, and many more. Visiting hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus, Thursday 4-7 pm. Relatives and friends are invited. Funeral will be from the funeral home Friday, at 9 am, followed by a funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. For directions and condolences visit

