RICHARDS, Allen Dale
93, of Lutz, FL, passed away July 9, 2019. He is survived by his son, Steven Richards (Mary); daughter, Cheryl Mercer (Rick); four grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 70 years Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Monday, July 15 at the funeral home, 1602 W. Waters Ave. Funeral services will be 10:30 am, Tuesday, July 16 at Myrtle Lake Baptist Church, 2017 Reigler Rd., Land O'Lakes, FL with visitation 10 am until service time. Interment will follow at 2 pm at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019