Allen Dale Richards

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Dale Richards.
Service Information
Swilley Funeral Home
1602 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL
33604
(813)-932-6157
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swilley Funeral Home
1602 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Myrtle Lake Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Myrtle Lake Baptist Church
2017 Reigler Rd
Land O'Lakes, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

RICHARDS, Allen Dale

93, of Lutz, FL, passed away July 9, 2019. He is survived by his son, Steven Richards (Mary); daughter, Cheryl Mercer (Rick); four grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 70 years Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Monday, July 15 at the funeral home, 1602 W. Waters Ave. Funeral services will be 10:30 am, Tuesday, July 16 at Myrtle Lake Baptist Church, 2017 Reigler Rd., Land O'Lakes, FL with visitation 10 am until service time. Interment will follow at 2 pm at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell FL.

Swilley Funeral Home

(813) 932-6157

logo
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.