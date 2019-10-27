FRAIZER, Allen "Doc" 74, of Clearwater reunited with his Lord and joined his beloved wife, Pamela, for eternity on Oct. 15, 2019. Doc was born in St. Louis, MO on Nov. 5, 1944 to the late Allen and Naomi Fraizer. Doc is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Pamela, parents, brothers; George and Bill, and sisters; Joyce, Anne, Ruth and Mildred. Doc leaves behind his loving daughters, Heather Cook (Jamie) and Rebecca Fraizer (Dan); grandson, Aden Cook; sister, Marion Freiburghaus, many nieces, nephews, and friends. Doc loved God, his family, his career as an accountant, stock trading and history, and lived a life with no regrets. A memorial service to honor Doc's life with be held on Nov. 12 at 4 pm at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 301 58th St. S., St. Petersburg, FL 33707.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019