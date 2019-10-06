Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Services
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:30 PM
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Allen G. "Al" Ashley

Allen G. "Al" Ashley Obituary
58, passed away on October 1, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was preceded in death by his brother, Steve and his son, Charles Louis. He is survived by his loving wife, April; his three children, Zory, Aaron, and Shelby; three grandchildren, Tylie, Cambrie, and Keoni; his parents, Charles and Jeane; his siblings and their spouses, Michael and Oma, Julie and Don Meyer; three nephews and a niece, Thomas and Johnny Meyer, Jason Reyburn, and Nicole Ashley; and his best friend, Joseph Pichardo. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 5:30 p.m., immediately followed by Al's Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. at the Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK Street N., St. Petersburg, Florida 33704. "Say not in grief he is no more - but live in thankfulness that he was..."
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019
