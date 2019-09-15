|
LOYD, Allen Hubbard passed September 6, 2019. He was born on September 21, 1933, son of Samuel Aston and Katherine Herndon Loyd in Lynchburg Virginia. He studied Engineering at the University of Virginia and Business at the University of Chicago. Allen was a pilot in the Naval Reserves attaining the rank of Commander. He married Estill Barksdale (deceased 1992) and had two sons, Allen and Randy (deceased 2017). He worked as an engineer at Tampa Tank and later bought and ran a local company, Space Machine & Engineering Corp. until retiring to pursue his passions of travel and bicycling that largely centered around assisting post-docs in field studies and other service minded organizations. Phillipa "Pippa" Francq collaborated, prepared/studied for and joined Allen on these expeditions throughout their life together. He served on the Boards of American Stage, the Tampa Bay Research Institute and as a member of the City of St. Petersburg Bicycling and Pedestrian Committee. Allen is survived by Pippa, his companion of 22 years; son, Allen; and granddaughters, Estill and Winfree. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Allen to the Tampa Bay Research Institute and/or the St. Pete Bike Co-op. Visit the online guestbook at www.AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019