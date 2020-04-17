PLATT, Allen I. 76, of Clearwater, FL, passed away April 14, 2020. He spent nearly 50 years as an executive recruiter, focusing on the apparel and textile businesses. A lover of cars and outdoor activities, such as fishing, boating and biking, he lived on Long Island and worked in Manhattan until the early 1990s. He leaves behind his wife, Maria Platt. In addition, he is survived by ex-wife, Beryl Silver; a brother, Michael; his three adult children, Larry, Gary, and Jennifer; and three beloved grandchildren, Allison, Cole, and Raelle, all of New York.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020