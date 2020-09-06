Allen Steigerwaldt

STEIGERWALDT, Allen C. 73, was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 20, 1947 to parents, Alex and Anne Griesman Steigerwaldt. Allen graduated from University of Miami. He worked as a Realtor, then later worked as a Human Resource Manager at HSN. He loved to go to Disney with his family and his High School sweetheart and wife of 50 years, Nancy. Allen passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughters, Heather (John) Wagner, Samantha; sister, Gale (Vince) Accardo; and five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Moss Feaster Clearwater www.mossfeasterclearwater.com