TUCKER, Allen Dale 65, of Largo, passed away Thursday January 9, 2020 at the Suncoast Hospice Care Center Mid-Pinellas. He was born in Jackson, MI. He was preceded in death by his father, Lewis Sadler; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Robert and Mary Mailloux; and sister-in-law, Catherine Bettez. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary; his daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Scott Thompson; his son and daughter-in-law, Allen Jr. and Claudia Tucker; granddaughter, Maci Thompson; his mother, Esther Sadler; brothers, Ernest Tucker, Lloyd Sadler; sisters, Robin Tucker, Donna Bartlett, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, David and Janet Bramhall, Paul and Merit Mailloux, Joseph and Judy Mailloux; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Suncoast Hospice for their care and compassion.