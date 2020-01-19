TUCKER, Allen Dale 65, of Largo, passed away Thursday January 9, 2020 at the Suncoast Hospice Care Center Mid-Pinellas. He was born in Jackson, MI. He was preceded in death by his father, Lewis Sadler; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Robert and Mary Mailloux; and sister-in-law, Catherine Bettez. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary; his daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Scott Thompson; his son and daughter-in-law, Allen Jr. and Claudia Tucker; granddaughter, Maci Thompson; his mother, Esther Sadler; brothers, Ernest Tucker, Lloyd Sadler; sisters, Robin Tucker, Donna Bartlett, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, David and Janet Bramhall, Paul and Merit Mailloux, Joseph and Judy Mailloux; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Suncoast Hospice for their care and compassion. Grasso Funeral Memorial and Cremation
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020