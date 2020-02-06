Allison FERNANDEZ

Obituary
FERNANDEZ, Allison C. 34, passed away and in to heavenly peace Feb. 1, 2020. Allison was a loving and kind soul. She was intelligent, funny, friendly, and was truly loved by those who knew her. Preceded in death by her brother, Alex she is survived by her loving parents, Allen and Nancy Fernandez; daughters, Kiana and Mae-lyn; sister, Ashley; brother, Randy; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends. "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life" John 3:16. A private celebration of Allison's life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 6, 2020
