Alma Deese
DEESE, Alma "Wynelle" 81, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully at home October 3, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, James W. Deese. She is survived by her niece, Anne Sherman (Randy); great-nephews, Scott Sherman (Anna), Kirby Sherman; and two great-great-nephews, Riley and Rhodes; and her beloved cat, Lily. Wynelle was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Civil Air Patrol, USF St. Petersburg Town and Gown, and Toast Masters Club. She volunteered at the Salvation Army. She was a Psychologist at University of Mississippi Medical Center and for 28 years at Eastern State Hospital in Kentucky. She received her B.A in Psychology, Asbury College, KY and her M.A. in Psychology, Ole Miss. She was a celebrated author of 11 books including a History of St. Petersburg, Kentucky State Asylums, and State Asylums of the United States. In lieu of flowers memorial donations my be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Suncoast Hospice, or your favorite charity of choice. Many thanks to her home health care team from Donna's Devoted Home Care. There will be a gathering of friends and family from 5-6 pm Friday, October 23, at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home with Memorial Service to follow at 6 pm at 2201 Dr. MLK St. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33704 Anderson McQueen

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
