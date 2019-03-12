|
GREENBERG, Alma (Beck)
88, of Tampa, died Monday, March 11, 2019. Mrs. Greenberg came to Tampa six years ago from her native New York and was a former member of Congregation Ohav Sholom in Merrick. She was endlessly devoted to her family; her children and grandchildren were her greatest gift. Alma is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Howard Greenberg. Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Steven Haubenstock, Ilene and Joseph Fallas; brother, Theodore Beck; eight cherished grandchildren, Michael Haubenstock, Erin Blair (Kyle), Stacy Haubenstock, Jared Haubenstock, Adam Haubenstock, Evan Fallas (Amy), Gillian Fallas (fiance;, Dan Zrihen), and Sammy Fallas; her great-grandson, Nathan Logan Fallas; and her step-great-grandson, Kyle Blair Jr. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 13, at 2 pm, at Congregation Rodeph Sholom, 2713 Bayshore Blvd., in Tampa. Interment will follow at Tampa Jewish Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Congregation Rodeph Sholom Legacy Endowment Fund. Condolences may be expressed online at:
segalfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2019