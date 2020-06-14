Alma LUOMA

LUOMA, Alma Vivian 92, of Spring Hill, passed June 11, 2020. She was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church and T.O.P.S. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reino and son, Barton. She is survived by her son, John (Beverly); sister, Arlene Keskemaki; granddaughters, Abbie Luoma (John), Amy Rhymer (Spencer), Mariann Annala (Jason); seven great-grand-children; three great-great-grandchildren. Pinecrest Funeral Home
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.