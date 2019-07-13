Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma M. TERLEP. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





TERLEP, Alma M.95, of Spring Hill, died July 3, 2019. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 16, 11 am, at St. Frances Cabrini Church, Spring Hill. Mrs. Terlep was born in Warren, Ohio and moved to Elkhart, Indiana where she spent most of the years of her youth. She graduated from Elkhart High School and Elkhart Business University and attended St. Thomas the Apostle Church. She was a member of Elcona Country Club in Elkhart and Silverthorn Country Club in Spring Hill, Florida. She worked as a private secretary for many years at Miles Laboratories in Elkhart. She married George Terlep in 1946 and they retired in 1986 to Largo, Florida. In 1999, they moved to Glen Lakes Country Club in Brooksville, FL and then moved to Silverthorn Country Club in Spring Hill. Mrs. Terlep worked as a volunteer at Day Star for fifteen years in both Spring Hill and Brooksville. She was preceded in death by her elder sisters, Louise Gans and Ruth Schindler; oldest daughter, Cyndi Beach; and her husband, George. Surviving are her daughter, Marianne Crawford of Nashville, TN; her sons, Bob of Baraboo, OH, Bill of Alberta, Canada, and Tim of Spring Hill, FL; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to Food for the Poor ( foodforthepoor.org ). Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 13, 2019

