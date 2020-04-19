REITMEYER, Almalouise 89, Palm Harbor, FL, loving wife and mother, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Monday, April 6, 2020, surrounded by family. Alma was born to Alfred and Oweda Frahn December 7, 1930 in Williamsport, PA. After graduating high school, she met her future husband, Luther Reitmeyer at the local roller-skating rink and they were married shortly after he graduated from college in 1949. They moved to State College, PA, where Luther worked for WMAJ as a radio engineer and Alma worked as a dental assistant. Alma and Luther had three children and in 1963, the family moved to Germany for Luther's job at HRB Singer Company. After five glorious years traveling around Europe, the family settled in Clearwater, Florida, where Alma worked as a cosmetics consultant at Maas Brothers. In 1986, following Luther's retirement from Honeywell, they moved to Briar Creek Park in Palm Harbor, where they enjoyed their home on the water and spending time with family and friends. They were members of Calvary Baptist Church in Clearwater for 25 years. Alma was a devoted wife to her husband of 62 years, Luther, who preceded her in death, and a loving mother to her children, David Reitmeyer, Kathy Jensen, and Richard Reitmeyer (deceased). Alma has 4 grandchildren, Jon, Brian, Eric and Amy and 6-great grandchildren. Alma was an avid reader. She enjoyed playing bridge, bingo, traveling with her husband and taking annual cruises with her daughter. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2020