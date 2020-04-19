Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Almalouise REITMEYER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

REITMEYER, Almalouise 89, Palm Harbor, FL, loving wife and mother, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Monday, April 6, 2020, surrounded by family. Alma was born to Alfred and Oweda Frahn December 7, 1930 in Williamsport, PA. After graduating high school, she met her future husband, Luther Reitmeyer at the local roller-skating rink and they were married shortly after he graduated from college in 1949. They moved to State College, PA, where Luther worked for WMAJ as a radio engineer and Alma worked as a dental assistant. Alma and Luther had three children and in 1963, the family moved to Germany for Luther's job at HRB Singer Company. After five glorious years traveling around Europe, the family settled in Clearwater, Florida, where Alma worked as a cosmetics consultant at Maas Brothers. In 1986, following Luther's retirement from Honeywell, they moved to Briar Creek Park in Palm Harbor, where they enjoyed their home on the water and spending time with family and friends. They were members of Calvary Baptist Church in Clearwater for 25 years. Alma was a devoted wife to her husband of 62 years, Luther, who preceded her in death, and a loving mother to her children, David Reitmeyer, Kathy Jensen, and Richard Reitmeyer (deceased). Alma has 4 grandchildren, Jon, Brian, Eric and Amy and 6-great grandchildren. Alma was an avid reader. She enjoyed playing bridge, bingo, traveling with her husband and taking annual cruises with her daughter. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

REITMEYER, Almalouise 89, Palm Harbor, FL, loving wife and mother, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Monday, April 6, 2020, surrounded by family. Alma was born to Alfred and Oweda Frahn December 7, 1930 in Williamsport, PA. After graduating high school, she met her future husband, Luther Reitmeyer at the local roller-skating rink and they were married shortly after he graduated from college in 1949. They moved to State College, PA, where Luther worked for WMAJ as a radio engineer and Alma worked as a dental assistant. Alma and Luther had three children and in 1963, the family moved to Germany for Luther's job at HRB Singer Company. After five glorious years traveling around Europe, the family settled in Clearwater, Florida, where Alma worked as a cosmetics consultant at Maas Brothers. In 1986, following Luther's retirement from Honeywell, they moved to Briar Creek Park in Palm Harbor, where they enjoyed their home on the water and spending time with family and friends. They were members of Calvary Baptist Church in Clearwater for 25 years. Alma was a devoted wife to her husband of 62 years, Luther, who preceded her in death, and a loving mother to her children, David Reitmeyer, Kathy Jensen, and Richard Reitmeyer (deceased). Alma has 4 grandchildren, Jon, Brian, Eric and Amy and 6-great grandchildren. Alma was an avid reader. She enjoyed playing bridge, bingo, traveling with her husband and taking annual cruises with her daughter. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close