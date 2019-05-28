Alonzo "Lonnie" SHIVER

SHIVER, Alonzo "Lonnie"

55, of Tampa, FL, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 24, 2019. Lonnie was a lifelong resident of Tampa and was best known for his love of his family, a passion for all things outdoors and his dedication to his career. Beyond all else, Lonnie's most impactful role in this world was as a father and grandfather. Lonnie devoted his life to the care and upbringing of his daughters, Amy and Kristen, whom he loved so much. As a grandfather, Lonnie was committed to being a daily presence in the lives of his grandchildren. He found his greatest joy in being a father and grandfather and his love for his daughters and grandchildren extends beyond life. Lonnie is survived by his father and his wife, Al and Diane Shiver; his mother, Rosalind Carey; his siblings, Greg Shiver, Kelly Shiver and Donna Robinson; his daughters, Amy Dennis and her husband, Mahlon; and Kristen Lawhorne and her husband, Travis; his grandchildren, Kristopher and Jaxon Dennis and Savanna and Mason Lawhorne; and his beloved longtime canine companion, Hunter.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 28, 2019
