CLAYTON, Alphonso 62, of St Petersburg, FL, trans- itioned to his heavenly home November 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Lynette Clayton; sons, Darius Carter and Michael Jones; daughters, Brandie and Yasmin Jones; Sherrie Clayton, and Bridgette Jackson; brothers, Henry Johnson and Robert Clayton; sisters, Cheyanne Melton, Brenda Rowe, Chanda Roberson, and Debra Minor; 10 grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday 3-8 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service, Saturday, Nov. 16, 11 am, at Friendship M.B. Church 3300 31st St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2019