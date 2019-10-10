JOHNSON, Alphonso Leonard "Phonso"was born January 7, 1965 in Jacksonville, FL, to Cynthia Lake Tom-lin and Charles Johnson. He is survived by his mother, Cynthia L. Tomlin; two sons; three daughters; two granddauthers; three godchildren; one brother; two sisters; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be Friday, October 11, 3-7 pm, with funeral service Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 am, at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 10, 2019