Alston BUSH
BUSH, Alston Norman "Ali" a loving husband and father, and disciple of Jesus passed away due to complications of brain cancer on November 6, 2020 at the age of 65 at his home in Tampa, Florida. Ali is survived by his wife, Joy Marie Bush; his children, Amanda Michelle Keovongsa, Gabriel Stephan Bush, and Nicholas Giovanni Bush; his grandchildren, Samantha Lisette Keovongsa, Trinity Marie Keovongsa, Jocelyn Hope Keovongsa, Lillian Faith Keovongsa, Nova Emery Keovongsa, Julian Oliver Bush, Desmond Ronan Bush, Samuel Isaac Bush, and Amelia Noelle Bush; his mother, Amparo Bush; his siblings, Richard Bush, Deena Smith, Leslie Russo, Vivian Collister and her husband, Jess Collister. He is predeceased by his father, Alston E. Bush. A Celebration of Life service for Ali will take place on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 4 pm at Tampa Covenant Church, 13320 Lake Magdalene Blvd., Tampa, FL, 33618.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Tampa Covenant Church
