Service Information Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory 727 E Bethalto Blvd Bethalto , IL 62010 (618)-377-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

TUETKEN , Alta Faye 87, passed away August 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lottie Watson; two infant sons, Robert Lynn and Jamie Lauvear; six brothers and four sisters. Faye is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert, of Temple Terrace, FL; sister, Christine Maxeiner, Brighton, IL; and many special nieces, nephews and cousins. Her working career began at Army Finance Center, St. Louis, MO, followed by Owens Illinois Glass, Alton, IL. After moving to Temple Terrace, FL, Faye worked and retired from Thatcher Glass Co., Tampa, FL, then went on to work for Hillsborough Community College, Tampa, FL. Services will be held at the Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home, 727 E. Bethalto Blvd, Bethalto, IL 62010. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Faye to Crosspointe Church of the Nazarene, 919 Debuel Road., Lutz, FL 33549, Melech Hospice House, 11125 N. 52nd St., Tampa, FL 33617, or a .

