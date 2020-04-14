BING, Altaire R. 94, of Temple Terrace, went home to be with the Lord April 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Elijah Lutrell Bing. She is survived by her children, Harry (Myrna) Bing, Altrell Ellis, Valerie (Gregory) Frazier, Anita Bing, and Gloria (Clinton) Middleton. She has 12 grandchildren and nine great-grand-children. The family is having a private graveside service. Memorials may be sent to the Plant City Bing House Museum, c/o Janelle Johnson, 913 East Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Plant City, FL 33563.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020