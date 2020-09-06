1/1
Altha Breininger
BREININGER, Altha "Rusty" passed away July 4, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida. She was one week shy of her 98th birthday. Altha was born as Altha LaVerne Russ (hence "Rusty") July 11, 1922 in Louisville, Kentucky to Henry Clay Russ and Lucy Mae Bullion. Altha was preceded in death by her father, Henry Clay Russ; mother, Lucy Mae Bullion; brothers, Henry Gordon, Donald, Leland, James, and William; sisters, Martha and Virginia; her husband, Louis "Jack" in 2013; and her son, Stephen in 2004. She is survived by her brother, Robert in Orange, CA; and children, Deborah Deveau in Colorado Springs, CO, Eric in Winter Springs, FL, and Jeffrey in San Francisco, CA. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Jennifer Schumaker and Daniel Deveau; as well as seven great-grandchildren, Tyson, Harper, and Quinton Deveau and Declan, Gannon, Ronan, and Bexley Schumaker, all of Colorado Springs, CO. She was a member of Anona United Methodist Church, Largo, FL and is interred there at Serenity Gardens Memorial Park next to the church and with Jack and Stephen. Because of COVID19 no services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, Altha would ask for donations in her name be made to either the Beach Art Center in Indian Rocks Beach, The Southern Poverty Law Center, or the campaign of Joe Biden. Serenity Funeral Home www.SerenityFuneralHomeLargo.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
7275622080
