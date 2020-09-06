1/
Althea VICKERS
VICKERS, Althea Vinita (Randall), 99, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Tampa. Althea was born November 20, 2020, in Norfolk, VA, the daughter of Vinita and Howard Randall. She attended schools in Norfolk where she was active in local theatre and choral groups. Althea graduated from The Academy of Dramatic Arts, New York City, class of 1940, and returned to Norfolk to teach drama, speech, and piano. In 1954, she married C.W. "vie" Vickers and moved to Tampa. She was predeceased by "Vic" and is survived by her son, John Horst (Marilyn); grandsons, Jason Horst (Heidi), David Horst (Dana); three great-grandchildren Kate, Nathan, and Jack; and a cousin, Mary Webb Keels, Chester, S.C. She is also survived by her best friend of 65 years, Hazel Arnett, H.B. "Smitty" Smith, and her many friends at Famous Tate. Our family wants to thank April Curley who gave practical advice on Althea's care, Michael Cromer, MD and his staff for their expert and loving care, Dan Fucarino, DPharm, and Douglas McFadden, MD who attended Althea In her last days. We are also grateful for the many years of home care given by Candy, Betty, Alpha, Mandy, Joanne and Cheryl. Althea was a wonderful conversationalist but also a good listener to any who sought her counsel. She had a sparkle In her eye that spoke of hope and faith. We will all miss her sense of humor and her eternal optimism. The family service will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. MacDonald Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacDonald Funeral Home
10520 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33612
813-933-4950
