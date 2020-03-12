BANKS, Alton Edward Sr. "Al" lost his battle with cancer, Feb. 25, 2020. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife, daughter and son. Alton was a graduate of Hillsborough High School, 1955. He was an avid Florida Gator fan, a Master Electrician and member of the IBEW Union for 59 years. He was an award winning spear fisherman and diver who enjoyed returning to his birthplace, Key West, FL every year for sportsman and lobster season. He dearly loved his family and friends. He was beloved by all who knew him, and his wit and smile will be greatly missed. Alton was predeceased by his first born son, Alton Banks Jr., in 1982. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty Mottola Banks; his daughter, Jill Wehle (Michael); his son, Joseph Banks (Jill); and his five wonderful grandchildren, Justin, Amanda and Brenden Wehle, and Kaitlyn and Landon Banks. The family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life, Saturday, March 14, 2020, 10 am-2 pm, with a Service 11 am, at 4207 East Lake Ave., Tampa. In lieu of flowers, give to .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2020