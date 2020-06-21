Alton FLOYD

FLOYD, Alton Pierce age 94, of Clearwater passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born on October 25, 1925 in Tampa, Florida. He was married for 54 years to the love of his life and best friend, Joyce L. Maxwell (Floyd), who passed away in 2002. He joins her now in Heaven along with their son, Ronald P. Floyd who passed away in 2018. Survivors include his son, Doug Floyd and his wife Sarah; Ronald's wife Diane; grandchildren, Scott, Daniel, Ryan, Erin, Michael, Jennifer; and many beloved great-grandchildren. Mr. Floyd attended Jefferson High School in Tampa before enlisting in the Coast Guard, and later served in the Navy during the war as a refrigeration mechanic. After completing his service, he used these skills to air condition many places in the Bay Area, including the Tampa Theatre and Webb's City. He was also a great salesman and started a successful appliance distributing company in the 60's. As a teenager he got the boating bug after trading for an old Chris Craft, and over the years he and his family had many adventures cruising and fishing in boats ranging from 16-44'. He was a Mason, a founding member of the Tampa-Cruis-A-Cade boat club, and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Clearwater. Alton loved cars, mostly Cadillacs and Ford T-Birds, and anything mechanical or motorized. In his retirement he enjoyed restoring 60's T-Birds and fixing up motor homes. He and his wife Joyce loved traveling Florida and beyond in their land yachts, visiting and photographing all of the iconic east coast lighthouses, which Joyce would then recreate as paintings. Alton had a great smile which he shared with everyone. His favorite saying was "All I need is a kind word and a friendly smile." Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 am, Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 4207 E. Lake Ave, Tampa FL 33610. Interment will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9219906
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.