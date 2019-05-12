Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alton Lavon "Al" GASKIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GASKIN, Alton Lavon Sr. "Al"



Sgt. First Class US



82, died on May 3, 2019, at Suncoast Hospice. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; brothers, Edward, Bill, and Leonard; sisters, Dorothy and Susie; children and their spouses, Betty (William), Alton Jr. (Denise), Carl, Jennifer (Robert) and Michael (Patty); along with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will always be loved and remembered for his ever-present humor, passion for life and everlasting love and dedication for his family. Al was born and raised in rural Arkansas in 1936. He joined the US Army at the age of 16 and he received an Honorable Discharge after 20 years of service. He was proud that he was involved in the origins of the drone program that is so prevalent in today's arsenal. After his military service, he moved to St. Petersburg, Florida in 1973 where he became involved in the construction and renovation of homes. No Services will be performed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Suncoast Hospice.





Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 12, 2019

