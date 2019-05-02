LOY, Alton Jr. "Brooks"
77, passed away on April 29, 2019. He was born in Plant City, to the late Alton Brooks Loy Sr. and Doris Caine Loy. He worked as a truck driver and upon retirement used his gift of talking as a Walmart greeter. Alton enjoyed time spent with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents and four sisters. He is survived by Janet, his beloved wife of 57 years; children, Alton "Brooksie" Loy III (Donna), Susan Loy, Melissa Goodhead (Brian), and Lorie Loy; grandchildren, Heather Loy, Jourdan Loy, and Reese Goodhead; great-grandson, David Nangle; sister, Marion Loy Triner (Robert Sr.); extended family and friends. A funeral service will be conducted Friday, May 3, 10 am, family will receive friends on half hour prior, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 East Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610. Interment will follow at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens, 2323 West Brandon Blvd., Brandon, FL 33511. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to ECHO of Brandon, 507 North Parsons Ave., Brandon, FL 33510 https://echofl.org/
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 2, 2019