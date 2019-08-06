DaGRACA, Alvaro F. 93, of St. Pete Beach, died Aug 3, 2019. He was born in Ovar Portugal July 9, 1926. Mr. DaGraca was employed for many years by the Proctor and Gamble Corp. He was a US Army veteran. Surviving are nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife, Amelia DaGraca. Visitation is Thursday 10 am to 12 pm at Beach Memorial Chapel, St. Pete Beach (727) 360-5577. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jude the Apostle Cathedral at 1 pm. Condolences may be offered online: beachmemorialchapel.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 6, 2019