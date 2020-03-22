FERNANDEZ, Alvaro "Honey" 100, passed peacefully March 13, 2020, at home surrounded by family. He is survived by his soul-mate of 73 years, Yolanda; daughters, Margie and Rita (Mick); grandchildren, Bianca Zebold, Tim (Erica), Mike and Albert (Angie) Kemner; four great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Born in Ybor City October 1, 1919, a 1937 graduate of Hillsborou- gh High School, he proudly served in the Army Air Corp 384th Bomber Group during WWII. He married Yolanda Carreno in 1946 in Tampa. He was a comptroller of Sears stores in South America and returned to Tampa where he bought American Lumber Co. with his partner, Yolanda. Al gave back to his beloved Ybor City through the Ybor Rotary since 1958, (president); Ybor City Chamber (president); Charter member Krewe of Sant 'Yago since 1973; SWFMUD; Centro Asturiano Hospital, and many more volunteer positions. We will always remember his beautiful smile and uplifting spirit", Be Happy". In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Ybor City Rotary Foundation "End Polio Now Fund" or Centro Asturiano de Tampa, Inc. Celebration of life to be announced.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020