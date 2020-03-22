Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvaro FERNANDEZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FERNANDEZ, Alvaro "Honey" 100, passed peacefully March 13, 2020, at home surrounded by family. He is survived by his soul-mate of 73 years, Yolanda; daughters, Margie and Rita (Mick); grandchildren, Bianca Zebold, Tim (Erica), Mike and Albert (Angie) Kemner; four great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Born in Ybor City October 1, 1919, a 1937 graduate of Hillsborou- gh High School, he proudly served in the Army Air Corp 384th Bomber Group during WWII. He married Yolanda Carreno in 1946 in Tampa. He was a comptroller of Sears stores in South America and returned to Tampa where he bought American Lumber Co. with his partner, Yolanda. Al gave back to his beloved Ybor City through the Ybor Rotary since 1958, (president); Ybor City Chamber (president); Charter member Krewe of Sant 'Yago since 1973; SWFMUD; Centro Asturiano Hospital, and many more volunteer positions. We will always remember his beautiful smile and uplifting spirit", Be Happy". In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Ybor City Rotary Foundation "End Polio Now Fund" or Centro Asturiano de Tampa, Inc. Celebration of life to be announced.

FERNANDEZ, Alvaro "Honey" 100, passed peacefully March 13, 2020, at home surrounded by family. He is survived by his soul-mate of 73 years, Yolanda; daughters, Margie and Rita (Mick); grandchildren, Bianca Zebold, Tim (Erica), Mike and Albert (Angie) Kemner; four great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Born in Ybor City October 1, 1919, a 1937 graduate of Hillsborou- gh High School, he proudly served in the Army Air Corp 384th Bomber Group during WWII. He married Yolanda Carreno in 1946 in Tampa. He was a comptroller of Sears stores in South America and returned to Tampa where he bought American Lumber Co. with his partner, Yolanda. Al gave back to his beloved Ybor City through the Ybor Rotary since 1958, (president); Ybor City Chamber (president); Charter member Krewe of Sant 'Yago since 1973; SWFMUD; Centro Asturiano Hospital, and many more volunteer positions. We will always remember his beautiful smile and uplifting spirit", Be Happy". In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Ybor City Rotary Foundation "End Polio Now Fund" or Centro Asturiano de Tampa, Inc. Celebration of life to be announced. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close