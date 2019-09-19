Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin BAILEY. View Sign Service Information Ray Williams Funeral Home, Inc. 301 North Howard Avenue Tampa , FL 33606 (813)-253-3419 Send Flowers Obituary

BAILEY, MSgt. Alvin passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. The Service will be held Friday, September 20, at 11 am, at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 2002 N. Rome Ave., with Reverend Dr. C. T. Kirkland, Pastor. Interment will follow in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Mr. Alvin Bailey was a native of Leesville, Louisiana, raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and made Tampa his home when he was stationed at MacDill Air Force Base. He served in the US Air Force, US Navy, and returned to the US Air Force. He retired from the Air Force and from MacDill Air Force Base Golf Course. He was a devoted member of Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church. He served with several ministries; however, he enjoyed and faithfully worked with The Mercy Kitchen where the church feeds and clothes those is need. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Debra Hepburn Taylor Bailey; his children, Marla Bailey, of Clearwater, FL, Roderick Cannon, Jermaine X. Taylor (Amber), of Columbia, SC, and Tamara Jefferson; three grandchildren, Turham Johnson, Quinton Jefferson, and Trevor Cannon; siblings, Calvin Bailey Jr., Baton Rouge, LA, Percy Bailey (Myrtell), Baton Rouge, LA, and Doris Bailey Burnett, Sidell, LA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Norris Collins (Dr. Carolyn Hepburn), Malcolm Hepburn (Angel), Asheville, NC, Sarah Hepburn, Mark Hepburn, and Matthew Darryl Hepburn (Carolyn). Limited floral arrangements are allowed in the National Cemetery; therefore, in lieu of flowers, please make financial contributions to Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church Education Ministry. The remains will repose from 5-7 pm, Thursday, September 19 at Ray Williams Funeral Home, 301 N. Howard Ave.

BAILEY, MSgt. Alvin passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. The Service will be held Friday, September 20, at 11 am, at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 2002 N. Rome Ave., with Reverend Dr. C. T. Kirkland, Pastor. Interment will follow in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Mr. Alvin Bailey was a native of Leesville, Louisiana, raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and made Tampa his home when he was stationed at MacDill Air Force Base. He served in the US Air Force, US Navy, and returned to the US Air Force. He retired from the Air Force and from MacDill Air Force Base Golf Course. He was a devoted member of Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church. He served with several ministries; however, he enjoyed and faithfully worked with The Mercy Kitchen where the church feeds and clothes those is need. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Debra Hepburn Taylor Bailey; his children, Marla Bailey, of Clearwater, FL, Roderick Cannon, Jermaine X. Taylor (Amber), of Columbia, SC, and Tamara Jefferson; three grandchildren, Turham Johnson, Quinton Jefferson, and Trevor Cannon; siblings, Calvin Bailey Jr., Baton Rouge, LA, Percy Bailey (Myrtell), Baton Rouge, LA, and Doris Bailey Burnett, Sidell, LA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Norris Collins (Dr. Carolyn Hepburn), Malcolm Hepburn (Angel), Asheville, NC, Sarah Hepburn, Mark Hepburn, and Matthew Darryl Hepburn (Carolyn). Limited floral arrangements are allowed in the National Cemetery; therefore, in lieu of flowers, please make financial contributions to Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church Education Ministry. The remains will repose from 5-7 pm, Thursday, September 19 at Ray Williams Funeral Home, 301 N. Howard Ave. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close