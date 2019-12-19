Alvin BELL

Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bethel Community Baptist Church
2901 54th Ave. S
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethel Community Baptist Church
2901 54th Ave. S
View Map
Obituary
BELL, Alvin Sr. 72, of St Petersburg, passed a- way Dec. 13, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Alvin Bell Jr. and Rayshawn Smith; daughters, Audrey Bell, Pamela Bell-Williams, Alicia Bell, Angela Smith-Feaster, and Trenita Sutton; 15 grandchildren, four greatgrandchil -dren, other relatives and friends. Visitation this evening with wake 6-8 pm. Funeral, Friday, Dec. 20, 2 pm; both services to be held at Bethel Community Baptist Church, 2901 54th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 19, 2019
