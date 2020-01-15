EBERSBACH, Alvin 94, of Brandon, FL, and formerly of Wayne, NJ, passed away December 19, 2019. Alvin honorably served in the USMC during WWII. He worked for New Jersey Bell Telephone Co. for 44 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, going fishing, working in his garden, and traveling. He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret "Peggy" Ebersbach; parents, William C. and Helena (Otte) Ebersbach; and his brother, William Ebersbach. Alvin is survived by his loving family, daughters, Lois Ann (Peter) Leifer and Barbara (Andrew) Alexandre; grandchildren, Keith, Kevin, Kacey, Tyler, Dana, and Drew; eight great-grandchildren, Kinsey, Danny, Aidan, Caleb, Kyla, Addison, Payton, and Anakin. There will be a Mass held at St. Stephen Catholic Church, at 10118 Saint Stephen Circle, Riverview, FL 33569 on January 17, 2020 at 11 am. Serenity Meadows
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 15, 2020