Alvin "Al" HAMEROFF Obituary
HAMEROFF, Alvin "Al"

84, of Tampa, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. Mr. Hameroff was among the founders of Barr-Hameroff Insurance, where he worked for over 30 years. He was an avid golfer. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Marcia Hameroff. Survivors include his beloved wife of 62 years, Terrill; daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and James Hill Turner; son, Jeffrey Hameroff; his brother and sister-in-law, Barry and Bunny Hameroff; his sister and brother-in-law, Sandi and Richard Bilofsky; and grandchildren, Erica Mirabal (Ramon), Cole Turner, and Savanna Hameroff. Inter- ment will be private at the Florida National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, 2 pm, at Congregation Schaarai Zedek, 3303 West Swann Avenue, Tampa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mercuryone.org, the Jewish National Fund, or the . Condolences may be expressed online by visiting:

segalfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 21, 2019
