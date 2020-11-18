1/1
Alvin JONES
JONES, Alvin 66, of St. Petersburg, transit-ioned to his heavenly home Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Methodist town and a long time employee of the City of St Petersburg. He leaves to cherish memories to his wife, Grace Jackson Jones; daughters, Talya Williams and Sherika Spells; brother, Moses Jones (Shelia); sister, Elder Dr. Barbara Jones Williams; sister-in-law, Annie M. Jones; seven grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 3-7 pm, Homegoing Celebration is Saturday, November 21, 1 pm at Royal Palm South Cemetery. Lawson Funeral Home 727 623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
NOV
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Royal Palm South Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
