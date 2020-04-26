Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Kohler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin Kohler

Add a Memory
Alvin Kohler Obituary
KOHLER, Alvin William "Whitey" 91, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away April 20, 2020, at home. He was born on February 10, 1929, in Sarasota, Florida, to the late Joseph and Blanch Knight Kohler. Al graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1946. Following graduation, he worked for Florida Power Corp. He later started Kohler Construction Co., a power- line construction company in St. Petersburg he operated until his retirement. In his free time, Al enjoyed woodworking, sailing and spending time with his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Betty Duana Ingram Kohler; son, Joseph William Kohler (Ann); grandchildren Carson Kohler and Jake Kohler; great-grandchildren, Gary Watson and Brittany Watson; and many extended family members and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Kohler Beaudet; and granddaughter, Michelle Watson. A private celebration of life was held for family earlier this week. Memorial contributions can be made in Al's memory to Suncoast Hospice at www.suncoasthospice.org. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.andersonmcqueen.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Download Now