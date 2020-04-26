|
KOHLER, Alvin William "Whitey" 91, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away April 20, 2020, at home. He was born on February 10, 1929, in Sarasota, Florida, to the late Joseph and Blanch Knight Kohler. Al graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1946. Following graduation, he worked for Florida Power Corp. He later started Kohler Construction Co., a power- line construction company in St. Petersburg he operated until his retirement. In his free time, Al enjoyed woodworking, sailing and spending time with his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Betty Duana Ingram Kohler; son, Joseph William Kohler (Ann); grandchildren Carson Kohler and Jake Kohler; great-grandchildren, Gary Watson and Brittany Watson; and many extended family members and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Kohler Beaudet; and granddaughter, Michelle Watson. A private celebration of life was held for family earlier this week. Memorial contributions can be made in Al's memory to Suncoast Hospice at www.suncoasthospice.org. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.andersonmcqueen.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020