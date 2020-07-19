1/1
Alvin Washington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin E. Washington July 18, 2019 It has been one year and one day today. Gone but not forgotten. Your daughter, son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sibling, siblings-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, myriad of friends, fraternal associates (Elks and Antler Guard), church family and finally AW, as I called you, office manager, as the funeral home staff called you. I, brought on to carry on but never can be replaced are fill your spot and shoes are steps. Shana, Maurice, family, others and your associates at Young's, now Smith-Young and the other funeral homes you assisted say sleep now AEW, but we will see you in the morning, sir.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young's Funeral Home, Inc.
1005 Howard Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
(727) 442-2388
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Young's Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved