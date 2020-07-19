Alvin Washington

Alvin E. Washington July 18, 2019 It has been one year and one day today. Gone but not forgotten. Your daughter, son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sibling, siblings-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, myriad of friends, fraternal associates (Elks and Antler Guard), church family and finally AW, as I called you, office manager, as the funeral home staff called you. I, brought on to carry on but never can be replaced are fill your spot and shoes are steps. Shana, Maurice, family, others and your associates at Young's, now Smith-Young and the other funeral homes you assisted say sleep now AEW, but we will see you in the morning, sir.



