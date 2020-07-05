Alvin WHATLEY

WHATLEY, Alvin Harrison passed away peacefully March 30, 2020 in Oak Harbor, WA. He was born July 5, 1935 in Tampa, graduated from Hillsborough High School, class of 1953, lived and worked for many years in Tampa before living in Oregon, Idaho, and Washington. He joined the Marines upon graduating high school, had many successful roofing businesses, and was a Third-Degree Mason. Alvin was predeceased by his parents, Aaron Leverett Whatley, Nadene Emily Whatley, and his brother, Aaron Leverett "Pat" Whatley Jr. He is survived by his former wives, Jewell "Judy" Barker Matlock, mother of his two daughters, Lisa Whatley and Marlinda Fulton (Jerry) and Judy Harcum Whatley; one granddaughter; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many friends, including his dearest friend, Etheridge Adams. Alvin's ashes will be scattered in a private ceremony at his youthful stomping grounds, Sulphur Springs Park, Hillsborough River. In honor of Alvin's memory, please enjoy a Cuban sandwich and deviled crab.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store