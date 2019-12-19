DRAYTON, Alvina 63, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away December 9, 2019. She is survived by her one son, Alfonso Drayton (Dorothee); sisters, Hattie Bazley, Annie Drayton-Daniels, Leatha Augustus, Dorothy Godwin, Mae Francis Hamilton, Shirley Drayton; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; other relatives and friends. Visitation is on Friday from 3-7, with a wake 6-7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service is on Saturday December 21, at 11 am at Greater St. Paul M.B. Church, 532 33rd Street S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 19, 2019