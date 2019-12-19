Alvina DRAYTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvina DRAYTON.
Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home
Wake
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater St. Paul M.B. Church
532 33rd Street S
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

DRAYTON, Alvina 63, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away December 9, 2019. She is survived by her one son, Alfonso Drayton (Dorothee); sisters, Hattie Bazley, Annie Drayton-Daniels, Leatha Augustus, Dorothy Godwin, Mae Francis Hamilton, Shirley Drayton; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; other relatives and friends. Visitation is on Friday from 3-7, with a wake 6-7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service is on Saturday December 21, at 11 am at Greater St. Paul M.B. Church, 532 33rd Street S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.