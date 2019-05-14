Alvina "Midge" (Ivanoff) SCHLOTFELDT

SCHLOTFELDT, Alvina

(Ivanoff) "Midge" 97, of Winston-Salem, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. A funeral service will be conducted in her honor 2 pm Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Haworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, officiated by Dr. Mark Key. Interment will follow the service at Gardens of Memory - Walkertown. The family will receive friends 12:45-1:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 14, 2019
