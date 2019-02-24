Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alzena McNabb BIBB. View Sign

BIBB, Alzena McNabb



99, passed away January 5, 2019. Born April 22, 1919 in Corbin, KY, Alzena was one of eight children of Jesse and Orah McNabb. She served as a Navy Wave during WWII, moving to Charlottesville, VA after her marriage to Maurice Anderson Bibb, also a WWII Veteran, US Army. She was employed as an administrative assistant in Medical Records at the University of Virginia Hospital until her retirement in 1983, returning as a part-time employee until 2000 before moving to Tampa. As a member of First Christian Church in Charlottesville, VA, she served as a children's Sunday School teacher for 32 years as well as serving in many ministries of Congregational Care, as a Circle Member, and founder of the Young At Heart Ministry. She was also a long term member of the Eastern Star Masonic Lodge, holding several chairs.



After her move to Tampa and John Knox Retirement Community, she helped found the Food Advisory Committee, assisted in selecting the equipment for the exercise room, coordinated many monthly social gatherings, took art lessons, and adored her I-Building third floor neighbors as well as her friends in Assisted Living and in the Medical Center.



She is predeceased by her husband, Maurice; daughter, Terri Palombo; and seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Beckham and husband, Ken; four grandchildren, Kelly Kannwishcer (Richard), Bryan Beckham (Alex), Michael Palombo (Lauren) and Kayla Suarez; four great-granddaughters, Danica and Ashby Kannwischer, Waverly Beckham and Richelle Sanchez; and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 1, at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL, with military honors.



A very special thanks goes to Gold Team Hospice and the wonderful CNAs and staff at John Knox Village, now Concordia Village of Tampa, for their devoted care for her and all of her family and to Idlewild Baptist Church for their faithful visitation.



Blount & Curry Funeral Home-Carrollwood





BIBB, Alzena McNabb99, passed away January 5, 2019. Born April 22, 1919 in Corbin, KY, Alzena was one of eight children of Jesse and Orah McNabb. She served as a Navy Wave during WWII, moving to Charlottesville, VA after her marriage to Maurice Anderson Bibb, also a WWII Veteran, US Army. She was employed as an administrative assistant in Medical Records at the University of Virginia Hospital until her retirement in 1983, returning as a part-time employee until 2000 before moving to Tampa. As a member of First Christian Church in Charlottesville, VA, she served as a children's Sunday School teacher for 32 years as well as serving in many ministries of Congregational Care, as a Circle Member, and founder of the Young At Heart Ministry. She was also a long term member of the Eastern Star Masonic Lodge, holding several chairs.After her move to Tampa and John Knox Retirement Community, she helped found the Food Advisory Committee, assisted in selecting the equipment for the exercise room, coordinated many monthly social gatherings, took art lessons, and adored her I-Building third floor neighbors as well as her friends in Assisted Living and in the Medical Center.She is predeceased by her husband, Maurice; daughter, Terri Palombo; and seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Beckham and husband, Ken; four grandchildren, Kelly Kannwishcer (Richard), Bryan Beckham (Alex), Michael Palombo (Lauren) and Kayla Suarez; four great-granddaughters, Danica and Ashby Kannwischer, Waverly Beckham and Richelle Sanchez; and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 1, at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL, with military honors.A very special thanks goes to Gold Team Hospice and the wonderful CNAs and staff at John Knox Village, now Concordia Village of Tampa, for their devoted care for her and all of her family and to Idlewild Baptist Church for their faithful visitation.Blount & Curry Funeral Home-Carrollwood Funeral Home Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood

3207 W BEARSS AVE

Tampa , FL 33618

(813) 968-2231 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close