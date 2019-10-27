ELLISON, Amanda C. 42, of Clearwater, passed away October 10, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Carol Ellison; children, Noah and Ava; siblings, Maureen and Christopher; a large extended family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm, November 2, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 110 N. McMullen Booth Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in Amanda's name to RCS Grace House, 1152 S. Myrtle Ave., Clearwater, FL 33756.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019