Amanda ELLISON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amanda ELLISON.
Obituary
Send Flowers

ELLISON, Amanda C. 42, of Clearwater, passed away October 10, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Carol Ellison; children, Noah and Ava; siblings, Maureen and Christopher; a large extended family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm, November 2, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 110 N. McMullen Booth Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in Amanda's name to RCS Grace House, 1152 S. Myrtle Ave., Clearwater, FL 33756.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.