FEARS, Amanda Yvonne 62, of Riverview, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. A 1975 graduate of East Bay High School, she was a welder by trade. She loved kids, camping, fishing, and softball. She adored her baby, Halo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Ella Mae Fears; a cousin, Dennis White and is survived by her wife, Susan Haase; sisters, Victoria Lewis and Cynthia (Raymond) Mullis; niece, Misty Mullis; nephews, Daniel and Kenneth Lewis; many great- nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. There has always been a Mandy Fears and will be missed deeply. There will be a private family gathering. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to C.A.R.E. Animal Shelter Adoption and Rescue Efforts, Inc., Ruskin, FL. Please sign guestbook at: SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 5, 2020.