Amanda FEARS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Amanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FEARS, Amanda Yvonne 62, of Riverview, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. A 1975 graduate of East Bay High School, she was a welder by trade. She loved kids, camping, fishing, and softball. She adored her baby, Halo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Ella Mae Fears; a cousin, Dennis White and is survived by her wife, Susan Haase; sisters, Victoria Lewis and Cynthia (Raymond) Mullis; niece, Misty Mullis; nephews, Daniel and Kenneth Lewis; many great- nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. There has always been a Mandy Fears and will be missed deeply. There will be a private family gathering. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to C.A.R.E. Animal Shelter Adoption and Rescue Efforts, Inc., Ruskin, FL. Please sign guestbook at: SouthernFuneralCare.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved