Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
9944 Hudson Ave
Hudson, FL 34669
(727) 868-4441
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
9944 Hudson Ave
Hudson, FL 34669
HARRIS, Amanda Lynn 37, of Spring Hill died April 10, 2020. She is survived by her father, Frank Harris Jr.; her companion of 13 years, John A. Demarco; daughter, Brooklyn Holland; son, Dallas Holland; Ronnie Holland father of Brooklyn and Dallas; brother, Frank Harris III; grandmother, Billie-Jean Parsons; and aunt, Mary Smiddy. Family and friends may gather at Dobies Funeral Home, 9944 Hudson Ave, Hudson F, Wednesday April 15, 2020 From 4-5 pm. Dobies FH/ Hudson
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 15, 2020
