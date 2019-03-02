MAYHALL, Amanda Jordan
32, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. A celebration of life will be held at Church of the Highlands, Auburn campus at 3 pm, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Graveside to follow in Town Creek Cemetery. Amanda was born in Tampa, Florida, to Jaime R. Topp and Pamela J. Wolf on August 14, 1986. She was a loving daughter, wife, and mother. She enjoyed staying at home and homeschooling her two daughters. Amanda was very involved with her church, Church of the Highlands, and loved her church family. She loved Jesus very much. All her close friends here in Auburn who cared for her so deeply, were very important to her. Amanda is predeceased by her Gramps, John Carr. Amanda is survived by her husband, Jonah Mayhall; daughters, Savanah and Addison Mayhall; mother, Pamela (Thomas) Wolf; father, Jaime (Victoria) Topp; brother, Nicholas Jordan Topp; stepsister, Megan Stone; stepbrothers, Lance, Chad, and Tommy Craig; Mema, Joyce Bright; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Church of the Highlands.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 2, 2019