TURLEY, Amanda Jeanne received her wings on October 28, 2020. She was born in Tampa, FL on April 21, 1989. She was a valued employee of JD Byrider. She was a Christian and will be remembered as an independent and courageous young lady with a caring heart. She is survived by her parents, Marcia and Gary Turley; grandparents, Gary and Mona Turley, Linda Gerlich and Steve Costanzo; brothers, Dylan Arnett and Robert Turley; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 11 am at New Hope at Cornerstone Church, 315 N. Collins St. Plant City, FL.



