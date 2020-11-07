1/1
Amanda TURLEY
TURLEY, Amanda Jeanne received her wings on October 28, 2020. She was born in Tampa, FL on April 21, 1989. She was a valued employee of JD Byrider. She was a Christian and will be remembered as an independent and courageous young lady with a caring heart. She is survived by her parents, Marcia and Gary Turley; grandparents, Gary and Mona Turley, Linda Gerlich and Steve Costanzo; brothers, Dylan Arnett and Robert Turley; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 11 am at New Hope at Cornerstone Church, 315 N. Collins St. Plant City, FL.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 7, 2020.
