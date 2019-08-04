Amaryllis BURCHETTE

Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Homes - Terrace Oaks Chapel
12690 North 56th Street
Tampa, FL
33617
(813)-988-9200
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blount & Curry Funeral Homes - Terrace Oaks Chapel
12690 North 56th Street
Tampa, FL 33617
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Blount & Curry Funeral Homes - Terrace Oaks Chapel
12690 North 56th Street
Tampa, FL 33617
Obituary
BURCHETTE, Amaryllis Hattie 92, passed away peacefully in her home on Aug. 1, 2019. She was born in Jennings, FL and had resided in Tampa since 1971 with her beloved husband, James Burchette who passed away in 2013. Amaryllis was a member of the First Baptist Church of Temple Terrace. She is survived by two daughters, Wanda Weirich, Susan Sellers (Gerald); two sons, Wayne Starling, Jimmy Burchette (Theresa); a sister, Marion Hudson; five grandchildren, Kristin Weirich, Sarah Locklear, Geri Sellers, Brian Roller, and Kimberly Rumsey; and a great-grandchild, Brooklyn Rumsey. A Funeral Service Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 11 am, at Blount & Curry Terrace Oaks Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial at Florida National Cemetery. Memorials to LifePath Hospice in Temple Terrace.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019
