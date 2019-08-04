BURCHETTE, Amaryllis Hattie 92, passed away peacefully in her home on Aug. 1, 2019. She was born in Jennings, FL and had resided in Tampa since 1971 with her beloved husband, James Burchette who passed away in 2013. Amaryllis was a member of the First Baptist Church of Temple Terrace. She is survived by two daughters, Wanda Weirich, Susan Sellers (Gerald); two sons, Wayne Starling, Jimmy Burchette (Theresa); a sister, Marion Hudson; five grandchildren, Kristin Weirich, Sarah Locklear, Geri Sellers, Brian Roller, and Kimberly Rumsey; and a great-grandchild, Brooklyn Rumsey. A Funeral Service Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 11 am, at Blount & Curry Terrace Oaks Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial at Florida National Cemetery. Memorials to LifePath Hospice in Temple Terrace.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019