TIPTON, Amelia B. "Tippy"
92, of Tarpon Springs, FL, died on March 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Beverly Salton of New Port Richey. She is survived by her sons, Rick of Greenback, TN and Sam of Argyle, TX; her granddaughter, Amanda Tipton of Argyle, TX; grandson, David Salton of Houston, TX; and three great-grandsons of Houston, TX. A memorial dinner will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019