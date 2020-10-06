1/1
Amos BINGHAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BINGHAM, Amos Dewain Jr. "Wayne" 56, of Dover, Florida, born on February 27, 1964, entered into eternal rest on October 3, 2020. He was the co-owner of Bingham On-Site Sewers, Bingham Precast, Bingham Portables, and Bingham Integrated Water Systems, and was a member of Countryside Baptist Church, an ordained minister, past President of Florida On-site Waste Water Association, and a volunteer for Hillsborough County Fire Department Dover. He loved his family, and enjoyed working hard, traveling, auctions, hunting, and being outdoors. He is survived by his wife and caregiver, Patricia "Pattie" Marie Bingham; children, Amos Dewain Bingham, III (Natalie) of Dover, Jacob Paul Bingham (Hilary) of Riverview, Matthew Adam Bingham of Dover, David Holley of Douglas, Georgia, Toni Davis (Mikal) of Douglas, Georgia, and Justis Holley of Plant City; grandchildren, Brewer, Emily, Liam, and Adelaide; mother, Linda J. Bingham of Dover; sister and caregiver, Aliesha Bingham (Ronnie Sewell) of Valrico; brother, Anthony Bingham (Heather) of Plant City; great-aunts, Betty Meek of Dover, and Brenda Corbett (Billy) of Lithia; and neighbors, Marty and Melissa Evans; and many other family, and friends. He was preceded in death by father, Amos "Dewayne" Dewain Bingham Sr. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 7 at 3 pm at Countryside Baptist Church, 13422 Sydney Road, Dover, where the family will receive friends beginning at 2 pm. Graveside committal to follow at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at facebook.com/hopewellfuneral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Team Gleason Foundation at teamgleason.org/donate/, and/or ALS Association at als.org. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Hopewell Funeral Home & Cemetery
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved