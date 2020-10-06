Amos BINGHAM

BINGHAM, Amos Dewain Jr. "Wayne" 56, of Dover, Florida, born on February 27, 1964, entered into eternal rest on October 3, 2020. He was the co-owner of Bingham On-Site Sewers, Bingham Precast, Bingham Portables, and Bingham Integrated Water Systems, and was a member of Countryside Baptist Church, an ordained minister, past President of Florida On-site Waste Water Association, and a volunteer for Hillsborough County Fire Department Dover. He loved his family, and enjoyed working hard, traveling, auctions, hunting, and being outdoors. He is survived by his wife and caregiver, Patricia "Pattie" Marie Bingham; children, Amos Dewain Bingham, III (Natalie) of Dover, Jacob Paul Bingham (Hilary) of Riverview, Matthew Adam Bingham of Dover, David Holley of Douglas, Georgia, Toni Davis (Mikal) of Douglas, Georgia, and Justis Holley of Plant City; grandchildren, Brewer, Emily, Liam, and Adelaide; mother, Linda J. Bingham of Dover; sister and caregiver, Aliesha Bingham (Ronnie Sewell) of Valrico; brother, Anthony Bingham (Heather) of Plant City; great-aunts, Betty Meek of Dover, and Brenda Corbett (Billy) of Lithia; and neighbors, Marty and Melissa Evans; and many other family, and friends. He was preceded in death by father, Amos "Dewayne" Dewain Bingham Sr. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 7 at 3 pm at Countryside Baptist Church, 13422 Sydney Road, Dover, where the family will receive friends beginning at 2 pm. Graveside committal to follow at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at facebook.com/hopewellfuneral
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Team Gleason Foundation at teamgleason.org/donate/,
and/or ALS Association at als.org
. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com
.