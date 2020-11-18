HOSEY, Amos 91, passed away quietly November 5, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his six children, Amos Jr., Diane M. Williams, Kathy Hosey, Peggy S. (Don) Hosey, Boyzell (Andrida) Hosey, and Roy Hosey who shortly after, followed him in death, and many other relatives and friends. Public viewing is Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. A socially distanced graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memory Gardens, Garden of Tranquility 11 am Saturday. Friends may send condolences to: sanchezmortuary.com
click on tributes. Charitable contributions can be sent to Suncoast Hospice Foundation at: suncoasthospice foundation.org/donations/
. Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary 6501 25th Way S. 727-317-0035