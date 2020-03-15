Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy CRUM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CRUMP, Rev. Amy Brown of Boonville, NC, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC. She was born April 19, 1939 in Elkin, NC, the daughter of Dennis Clemont Brown and Mary Grace Adams Brown. Amy was the wife of Gwyn Norman Crump Sr. for 60 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Dr. Gwyn N. Crump Jr. and his wife, Dr. Alice Wei Lee and their children, Jackson and Cooper of Tampa, FL; her son, James Richard Crump, Esq. and his wife Suzanne Shroyer Crump and their children Elizabeth and Matthew of Centerville, OH; and her daughter, Melanie Crump Powderly, Esq. and her husband, Dr. Brian Powderly and their children, Genevieve and Eliana of Centerville, OH. She is also survived by her sisters, the Rev. W. Gaye Brown of Boonville, NC and Pamela Brown Kumar and brother-in-law, Dr. Krishna Kumar of Ellicott City, MD. Amy was 1957 Valedictorian of Boonville High School, NC, and earned a B.S. at Women's College, University of North Carolina; a Master's in Special Education at Wright State University; and a Master's of Divinity at Trinity Lutheran Seminary. She taught special education in Troy (OH) City Schools for 10 years. Upon ordination in 1993, Pastor Amy accepted her first call as pastor of Mt. Zion and Zion Lutheran Churches in Spencer and Homerville, OH; followed by calls to Mt. Zion in New Market, VA; Trinity Lutheran, Vale, NC; and Shiloh Lutheran in Lewisville, NC. Upon retirement, Pastor Amy continued to work part-time as chaplain at Trinity Elms Nursing Home in Clemmons, NC. Pastor Amy cared deeply for people, knowing them and their cares, and ministering to them in every walk and stage of life. At 11 am on Saturday, April 18, a memorial service will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Epiphany, 5220 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC with the Rev. Russell Peek officiating. To share memories or condolences, please visit

